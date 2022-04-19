Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.