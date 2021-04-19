 Skip to main content
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

