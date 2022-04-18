This evening in Carlisle: Rain and snow in the evening changing to rain late. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 54F. Winds light and vari…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The foreca…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Sat…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tod…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies toda…