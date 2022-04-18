 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Rain and snow in the evening changing to rain late. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

