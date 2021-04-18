Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.