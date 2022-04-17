Carlisle's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from MON 12:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
