Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye…
Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Period…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible over…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Partly…
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfa…