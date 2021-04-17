 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News