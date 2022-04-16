Carlisle's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
