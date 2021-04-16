 Skip to main content
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

