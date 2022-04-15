Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.