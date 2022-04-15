For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 54F. Winds light and vari…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll see suns…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. E…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomo…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The foreca…
Today's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …