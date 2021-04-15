 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News