Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 54F. Winds light and vari…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll see suns…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. E…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomo…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Wi…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The …
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The foreca…