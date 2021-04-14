This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
