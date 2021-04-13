Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.