Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Wednesday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.