Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
