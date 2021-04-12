Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.