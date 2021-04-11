For the drive home in Carlisle: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
