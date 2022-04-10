Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 12:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.