This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
