Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

