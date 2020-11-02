Wardecker's Menswear memorabilia to go on block

When Wardecker’s Menswear closed in October, its quirky collection of sports and Carlisle-related memorabilia, as well as antiques spanning more than a century in business had to find a new home.

Some items went to proprietor Fred Wardecker’s family, others to the Cumberland County Historical Society and still others will be available at an auction Thursday at Rowe’s Auction Services, located at 2505 Ritner Highway in Carlisle.

Doors for the auction will open at 3 p.m. and the auction begins at 4 p.m.

The store that eventually became Wardeckers was opened by Mose Blumenthal in 1901 under the name “M. Blumenthal Capital Clothiers.”

James Wardecker, Fred’s father, went to work for Mose in 1942 and continued to work there until he was 89.

In 1948, Mose Blumenthal died and his son, Richard, took over. James Wardecker bought the store in 1966 and Fred joined his father there a year later.

The decision to close the store after 119 years came about through a combination of age and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wardecker said he had already been thinking about retiring when the pandemic closed his business for three months. He opened the store again for about three months, but there hasn’t been much business.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0