Wardecker's Menswear memorabilia to go on block

An assortment of Cumberland County-related items are some of the many memorabilia items that were inside Wardecker's Menswear Store. Many of the items are related to sports, the Carlisle Indian Industrial School and Carlisle in general.
These photos that were at Wardecker's date from 1905 to 1920. Many more vintage photos like these will be available at the auction along with more modern photos like those of players from the Washington Football Team when they were known as the Redskins and held their training camp in Carlisle, as well as the Carlisle High School Basketball teams of the late 1980s.
A boat that was on display is one of the many memorabilia items that were inside Wardecker's Menswear Store at 32 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle. The items will be auctioned by Rowe’s Auction Services on Thursday.
An oil painting of Jim Thorpe is one of the many memorabilia items that were inside Wardecker's Menswear Store.
These hats from Wardecker's date to the 1910s. In the center is a wooden hat mold.
Vintage metal trains are some of the many items that were inside Wardecker's Menswear Store.
A vintage Singer Spartan sewing machine is one of the many memorabilia items that were inside Wardecker's Menswear Store.
Vintage men’s fashion catalogs are some of the many memorabilia items that were inside Wardecker's Menswear Store. The one pictured here is the winter 1918-19 catalog from Royal Tailors, Chicago-New York, and was found in the basement of Wardecker's.
Vintage 1940’s evening jackets, one from the company After Six, are some of the many memorabilia items that were inside Wardecker's Menswear Store.
These framed collections of Clyde Laughlin postcards are expected to be a popular item at the auction. According to the Gardner Digital Library of the Cumberland County Historical Society, Laughlin, a native of Newburg, was known for his postcards, and was most productive between 1907 and 1915.
Vintage toy boats are some of the many memorabilia items that were inside Wardecker's Menswear Store.
A vintage wooden plane is one of the many memorabilia items that were inside Wardecker's Menswear Store.
A Monarch Pathfinder Price Label Maker dating to the 1920s or 1930s still contains a price ticket strip bearing the name of Blumenthal's store. Blumenthal's, which opened in 1901, was the predecessor of Wardecker's.
Jason Malmont
The Sentinel
When Wardecker’s Menswear closed in October, its quirky collection of sports and Carlisle-related memorabilia, as well as antiques spanning more than a century in business had to find a new home.
Some items went to proprietor Fred Wardecker’s family, others to the Cumberland County Historical Society and still others will be available at an auction Thursday at Rowe’s Auction Services, located at 2505 Ritner Highway in Carlisle.
Doors for the auction will open at 3 p.m. and the auction begins at 4 p.m.
The store that eventually became Wardeckers was opened by Mose Blumenthal in 1901 under the name “M. Blumenthal Capital Clothiers.”
James Wardecker, Fred’s father, went to work for Mose in 1942 and continued to work there until he was 89.
In 1948, Mose Blumenthal died and his son, Richard, took over. James Wardecker bought the store in 1966 and Fred joined his father there a year later.
The decision to close the store after 119 years came about through a combination of age and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wardecker said he had already been thinking about retiring when the pandemic closed his business for three months. He opened the store again for about three months, but there hasn’t been much business.
