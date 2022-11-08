Wall Street rises ahead of election results, inflation data

NEW YORK — Election Day brought another rise for Wall Street, with stocks climbing Tuesday for a third straight day.

The S&P 500 rose 21.31, or 0.6%, to 3,828.11, though it flipped between an even bigger gain and a modest loss to get there. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 333.83 points, or 1%, to 33,160.83, and the Nasdaq composite gained 51.68, or 0.5%, to 10,616.20.

With Americans heading to the polls across the country amid high inflation and worries about a possible recession, analysts say investors appear to be making bets for Republicans to gain control of at least one house of Congress. That combined with a Democratic White House could lead to little getting done in Washington, which may be bad for society but could also keep the status quo on economic policy. And markets tend to abhor uncertainty.

If Republicans do end up wining control of at least the House of Representatives, the ensuing reaction in financial markets could be modest, according to economists at Goldman Sachs. Stocks have already rallied in anticipation of it, with two straight gains of at least 1% before Election Day. But a surprise win by Democrats could upset the market if it leads investors to expect higher corporate taxes and other policy changes.

A Republican win could also introduce its own risks that show themselves over time. One could be that any help for the economy from Congress during a possible recession would be less likely to pass and weaker than it would otherwise be under a Congress controlled by Democrats.

Economists are gaming out what could happen in a recession because something much more impactful than control of the U.S. Senate is dominating the economy, as well as markets: high inflation and the swift interest-rate hikes the Federal Reserve is pushing through to get it under control.

That’s why the more important milestone for markets this week than Election Day may be Thursday’s upcoming report on inflation. That data will likely carry much more influence over what the Fed does with rates.

“It will continue to be front and center until we are out of the woods from this high inflationary environment,” said Bill Merz, head of capital market research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “The Fed doesn’t even know how far they need to go, certainly nobody else does.”

By raising rates, the Fed is intentionally slowing the economy by making it more expensive to borrow money. That in turn should hopefully stamp down inflation, which is near its most oppressive rate in four decades. The problem for markets is that high rates drag down prices for stocks and other investments while raising the risk of a recession if rates go too high.

Even though the Fed has said it may soon pare back the size of its increases, it is still warning markets that it may ultimately hike rates higher than expected because of just how stubborn high inflation has been. The Fed has already hiked its key overnight rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from virtually zero in March, and more investors are expecting it to top 5% next year.