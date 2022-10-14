Voting deadline information

Here is a look at some deadlines associated with the upcoming Nov. 8 election:
- Oct. 24: Voters must be registered to vote by Monday, Oct. 24, in order to cast a vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Postmarks will not be accepted.
- Nov. 1: The last day to apply for mail-in or absentee ballots is Tuesday, Nov. 1.
- Nov. 8: While polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8 for the election, mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections Office by 8 p.m. Nov. 8. Voters can deliver their ballots by hand to the bureau's office at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle. Postmarks will not be accepted.
For more information, call the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections at 717-240-6385 or 1-888-697-0371, ext. 6385.