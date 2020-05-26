Reagan Swenson

School: Shippensburg Area Senior High School
Future plans: Attending West Virginia University to major in Nursing. Plans to cheer through the school as well
Accomplishments: Shippensburg VFW Award for fall 2019 2019 UCA All American cheerleader 2019 London News Day Parade Participant
Extracurriculars: Cheerleading
Favorite quote: Do the things other people won’t
Favorite memory: Special Olympics Track and Field day 2019 and 2016
Advice to future generations: Always be yourself. Do what motivates you. And become involved in things as much as you can. Try your hardest because you have no idea what could happen in the future.
Parents' names: Barbara Swenson and Erik Swenson