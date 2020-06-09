Makenna Morris

School: Shippensburg Area Senior High School
Future plans: Makenna will be attending HACC- Gettysburg and majoring in nursing.
Accomplishments: Keith R. Hess Memorial Scholarship - Dr. H Frederick Shilling Memorial Scholarship - Jack and Edna May Yost Scholarship - PEO Chapter Scholarship - Honors Student
Extracurriculars: Young Life - National Honors Society - Math Honors Society - Spanish Honors Society - Student Council - High School Swim Team - Chambursburg Memorial YMCA Swim Team -
Favorite quote: Just keep swimming
Favorite memory: Getting Ready for school dances with my girls.
Advice to future generations: Never take anything for granted, you never know when something will be the last time.
Parents' names: Carin Morris