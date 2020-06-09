Leah Staver

School: Shippensburg Area Senior High School
Future plans: Leah is going to study Musical Theatre at Wilkes University in the fall, and plans to get a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts and go on to work in the Theatre industry!
Accomplishments: Leah has earned the Beta Sigma Phi Drama award for her performance in the SASHS Drama Club theatrical performances. She was also given the Greyhound Foundation Performing Arts Award which is given to a student who is pursuing a performance related career and/or training who has proven themselves academically and through community service.
Extracurriculars: Leah was apart of the Color Guard, Choir, Sharps, Orchestra, Drama Club, Jazz Band, and National Honor Society. Outside of school, she took dance classes studying Ballet and Tap and loved being involved with her church’s youth group.
Favorite quote: “You can never go wrong with compassion”
Advice to future generations: God will never put weight on your shoulders that you can not carry.
Parents' names: Jim and Stacy Staver