Hannah Bigler

School: Shippensburg Area Senior High School
Future plans: Hannah plans on attending Penn State University - University Park where she will be majoring in Forensic Science and minoring in Art History.
Accomplishments: - Class of 1978 Scholarship - Penn State Provost Award - Honors Student - Homecoming Queen
Extracurriculars: - National Honor Society - Math Honor Society - Art Honor Society - Key Club - Student Council - Environmental Club - Sports Medicine Student
Favorite quote: A flower does not think of competing with the flower next to it. It just blooms.
Favorite memory: Getting ready for the Homecoming football game with my friends my senior year.
Advice to future generations: When they say it goes by fast, believe them. Always remember to enjoy each day and to make the best of every situation.
Parents' names: Lisa Bigler and Trent Bigler