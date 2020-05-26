{{featured_button_text}}
Hannah Bigler

School: Shippensburg Area Senior High School

Future plans: Hannah plans on attending Penn State University - University Park where she will be majoring in Forensic Science and minoring in Art History.

Accomplishments: - Class of 1978 Scholarship - Penn State Provost Award - Honors Student - Homecoming Queen

Extracurriculars: - National Honor Society - Math Honor Society - Art Honor Society - Key Club - Student Council - Environmental Club - Sports Medicine Student

Favorite quote: A flower does not think of competing with the flower next to it. It just blooms.

Favorite memory: Getting ready for the Homecoming football game with my friends my senior year.

Advice to future generations: When they say it goes by fast, believe them. Always remember to enjoy each day and to make the best of every situation.

Parents' names: Lisa Bigler and Trent Bigler

