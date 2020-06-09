Gabriella Nye

School: Shippensburg Area Senior High School
Future plans: Attend Widener University for the 6 year Doctor of Physical Therapy Program and to run cross country and track
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, Lion's Club Student of the Month, Charles R. Hartman Award, Mary Lehman Athlete of the Year Award, Greyhound Foundation Athletic Award, Scholar Athlete Award
Extracurriculars: Soccer, Track, Ski Club, Interact Club, Broadway Club, Maroon Platoon, Science Olympiad, Young Life
Advice to future generations: Enjoy everything while it lasts, you never know when it could end!
Parents' names: Phyllis and Mickey Nye