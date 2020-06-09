School: Shippensburg Area Senior High School
Future plans: Part time job at Chambers Apothecary, while attending Hagerstown CC to peruse radiology.
Accomplishments: Receiving the Shippensburg Sportmanship Award and other scholarships, playing varsity baseball, completing high school with no grade lower than a B, and creating friendships with many people along the journey.
Extracurriculars: Baseball for 4 years and cross country for 2, along with an observation program through the Chambersburg hospital.
Favorite memory: Being able to go out on the field with my baseball brothers, representing Shippensburg High.
Advice to future generations: Never, ever take time for granted. No matter what you do, take time to look around, see and understand the value of the moments you are in. There will never be a time just like the one you are in. Enjoy every little thing that goes on in your life, and create as many great memories as possible.
Parents' names: Carl and Kelly Durf