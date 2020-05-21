Kamowski, Aidan

School: Red Land High School
Future plans: I will be attending Penn State University Park to major in finance.
Accomplishments: First place at the 2019 FBLA regionals in parliamentary procedure.
Extracurriculars: FBLA Vice President NBHS Vice President NHS and WLHS member
Favorite quote: No discipline seems plentiful at the time yet those who are trained by it yield a harvest of righteousness.
Favorite memory: Attending FBLA States with my friends.
Advice to future generations: If you live like no one else now, then later you can live and give like no one else.
Parents' names: Jeffery Kamowski and Amy Lovelace