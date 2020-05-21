{{featured_button_text}}
Kamowski, Aidan

School: Red Land High School

Future plans: I will be attending Penn State University Park to major in finance.

Accomplishments: First place at the 2019 FBLA regionals in parliamentary procedure.

Extracurriculars: FBLA Vice President NBHS Vice President NHS and WLHS member

Favorite quote: No discipline seems plentiful at the time yet those who are trained by it yield a harvest of righteousness.

Favorite memory: Attending FBLA States with my friends.

Advice to future generations: If you live like no one else now, then later you can live and give like no one else.

Parents' names: Jeffery Kamowski and Amy Lovelace

