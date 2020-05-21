Aidan Kamowski

School: Red Land High School
Future plans: Penn State University Park to major in finance.
Accomplishments: First place at the 2019 FBLA Regionals in parliamentary procedure.
Extracurriculars: FBLA Vice President; NBHS Vice President; NHS and WLHS member
Favorite quote: "No discipline seems plentiful at the time yet those who are trained by it yield a harvest of righteousness."
Favorite memory: Attending FBLA States competition with my friends.
Advice to future generations: If you live like no one else now, then later you can live and give like no one else.
Parents' names: Jeffrey Kamowski & Amy Lovelace