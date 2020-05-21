{{featured_button_text}}
Aidan Kamowski

School: Red Land High School

Future plans: Penn State University Park to major in finance.

Accomplishments: First place at the 2019 FBLA Regionals in parliamentary procedure.

Extracurriculars: FBLA Vice President; NBHS Vice President; NHS and WLHS member

Favorite quote: "No discipline seems plentiful at the time yet those who are trained by it yield a harvest of righteousness."

Favorite memory: Attending FBLA States competition with my friends.

Advice to future generations: If you live like no one else now, then later you can live and give like no one else.

Parents' names: Jeffrey Kamowski & Amy Lovelace

