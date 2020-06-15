{{featured_button_text}}

School: Carlisle High School

Future plans: Attend Grove City College and pursue degree in Business and Sports Management

Accomplishments: Wagonhurst Award amd Scholarship MVP Boy's Varsity Soccer Captain Boys Soccer All-Sentinel Soccer All Star All Mid-Penn Soccer All Star MLK Essay Competition Award Student of the Month

Extracurriculars: Class Council National Honor Society Teacher's Assistant Boy's Varsity Soccer Elite club soccer Herd 100 Younglife Wydlife Leader

Parents' names: Jon and Jacque' Reapsome

