School: Carlisle High School
Future plans: Attend Grove City College and pursue degree in Business and Sports Management
Accomplishments: Wagonhurst Award amd Scholarship MVP Boy's Varsity Soccer Captain Boys Soccer All-Sentinel Soccer All Star All Mid-Penn Soccer All Star MLK Essay Competition Award Student of the Month
Extracurriculars: Class Council National Honor Society Teacher's Assistant Boy's Varsity Soccer Elite club soccer Herd 100 Younglife Wydlife Leader
Parents' names: Jon and Jacque' Reapsome