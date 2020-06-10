School: Carlisle High School
Future plans: Attend North West Vista San Antonio to study Criminal Justice
Accomplishments: Liam has been working at Karns through the whole COVID-19, taking extra shifts to help and has even volunteered through Furry Friends Network!
Extracurriculars: Has enjoyed playing football.
Favorite memory: Liam loves to fish, especially at his Grandpas lake in Wisconsin.
Advice to future generations: Always be yourself. You will always find the best friends that way, because they see the real you and embrace it!! Love yourself, flaws and all because that is what makes you so unique!!
Parents' names: Mike and Tracy McVay