Kylie Denlinger

School: Carlisle High School
Future plans: Nursing Degree from Penn State Mont Alto
Extracurriculars: Varsity Volleyball, NHS, NEHS
Advice to future generations: Make the best of the worst situations, get out of your comfort zone, and get involved
Parents' names: Deb and Jeff Denlinger