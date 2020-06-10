{{featured_button_text}}
Kylie Denlinger

School: Carlisle High School

Future plans: Nursing Degree from Penn State Mont Alto

Extracurriculars: Varsity Volleyball, NHS, NEHS

Advice to future generations: Make the best of the worst situations, get out of your comfort zone, and get involved

Parents' names: Deb and Jeff Denlinger

