Kayleigh Wachtman

School: Carlisle High School

Future plans: Attend HACC for a healthcare field.

Accomplishments: Honor Student Qualified for Honors Banquet Senior Year Trailblazers Award National Technical Honors Society

Extracurriculars: Youth group at the church Best Buddies Club Helped out with special olympics Work Spending time with friends and family.

Favorite quote: “You know, sometimes all you need is 20 seconds of insane courage, just literally 20 seconds of embarrassing bravery, and I promise you something great will come of it.“ -We bought a Zoo

Favorite memory: The homecoming pep rally for my senior year when everyone ran out when it was announced that the seniors won the class wars.

Advice to future generations: Always do your best, and don’t give up. Enjoy each day, because high school goes really fast. Just to day by day.

Parents' names: Nikki McKeever, Timothy Wachtman

