Kayleigh Wachtman

School: Carlisle High School
Future plans: Attend HACC for a healthcare field.
Accomplishments: Honor Student Qualified for Honors Banquet Senior Year Trailblazers Award National Technical Honors Society
Extracurriculars: Youth group at the church Best Buddies Club Helped out with special olympics Work Spending time with friends and family.
Favorite quote: “You know, sometimes all you need is 20 seconds of insane courage, just literally 20 seconds of embarrassing bravery, and I promise you something great will come of it.“ -We bought a Zoo
Favorite memory: The homecoming pep rally for my senior year when everyone ran out when it was announced that the seniors won the class wars.
Advice to future generations: Always do your best, and don’t give up. Enjoy each day, because high school goes really fast. Just to day by day.
Parents' names: Nikki McKeever, Timothy Wachtman