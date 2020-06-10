Ethan Sites

School: Carlisle High School
Future plans: Ethan is headed to Lock Haven University to major in Communications.
Extracurriculars: Ethan played on the HS golf team. He truly loves the sport.
Favorite quote: Ignorance is bliss!
Favorite memory: Being the only senior on the golf team, the 2020 pep rally at the beginning of the year called down sports seniors to participants in the fun. The excitement of being a senior and the fun of the upcoming year became a favorite memory of the past year.
Advice to future generations: Enjoy being a “kid”,becoming an adult comes fast enough.
Parents' names: Joseph & Dawn Sall