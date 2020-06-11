School: Carlisle High School
Future plans: Allie is currently taking some time to decide her future plans will be. She is currently looking into continuing her culinary education and is also looking into possible healthcare careers.
Accomplishments: Successful completion of the Culinary Arts program offered at Carlisle High School. Achieved Servsafe Certification for Food Protection Manager Completed Servsafe Food Handler training Recipient of the Trailblazer award for women in CTE programs Winner of the 2017 award for Leaders of Tomorrow, sponsored by The United Way of Cumberland County
Extracurriculars: Allie Played fast pitch softball from age 6 through her sophomore year at CHS. Also played fast pitch softball for several local travel teams in the area. Participated in the Co-Op program through CHS that allowed Allie to work at The Rustic Tavern.
Favorite quote: “Sometimes the smallest things take up to the most room in your hearts”
Favorite memory: A favorite most recent memory of Allie was having the honor to watch her walk across the stage during a modified High School graduation!
Advice to future generations: Choose a path for your future that you really have a passion for. If you are lucky, your career will not only be a job, but it will be a passion. Be kind to others and live each day to the fullest! Tomorrow is not always promised.
Parents' names: Jaime and Brad Bowen