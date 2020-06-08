{{featured_button_text}}

School: Carlisle High School

Future plans: Bloomsburg University Majoring in Biology, pre-med

Accomplishments: Army ROTC 3 year AD Scholarship National Society of High School Scholars National Honor Society Academic Excellence

Extracurriculars: Mini-THON Club Choir Musical - Grease and Chicago Allenberry Playhouse - Mama Mia Band Colorguard Volleyball Club Volleyball

Favorite quote: If you can you will, if you cannot you will not.

Favorite memory: Coming off stage after performing as Sandy in "Grease", our high school musical, opening night.

Advice to future generations: My advice to future generations is to do what makes you happy.

Parents' names: COL William C and Demra D Ashmore

