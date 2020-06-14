Kuhns, Jocelynne

School: Boiling Springs High School
Future plans: Jocelynne will be attending Barton College in the Fall to further her education and play Division II collegiate soccer.
Accomplishments: The United States Marine Corp Athletic Award, The E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award, Boiling Springs Girls' Physical Education Award, Lions Club Student for the Month of May, Barton College Athletic and Academic Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Perfect Peers Club Officer, Boiling Springs Mini-THON Chair, Multiple Abilities Classroom Intern, National Honors Society, Varsity Soccer, Varsity Track and Field
Favorite quote: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Philippians 4:11
Advice to future generations: Try your best to always live in the moment and not focus too much on days ahead.
Parents' names: Anthony and Barbara Kuhns