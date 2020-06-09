School: Boiling Springs High School
Future plans: Christi plans to attend Liberty University to major in Biomedical Sciences with a minor in Spanish.
Accomplishments: Christi is Boiling Spring's Salutatorian and Math Department Award Winner. She is also a National Merit Scholar and received a National Merit Full-Ride Scholarship to Liberty University. Also, she a recipient of the Hall Foundation Merit Scholarship Award, CASAC Science Scholarship Award, and E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award.
Extracurriculars: Christi was an active participant in cross country and track and field for 3 years at Boilings Springs. She was the cross country girls captain for the 2019 season, and went to states for cross country twice and once for track. For school extracurricular activities, Christi was the president of Interact, vice president of the National Honor Society and Student Council, secretary for Mu Alpha Theta, and a member of the Spanish National Honor Society.
Favorite memory: Christi's favorite memory was of her time going to states with the girls 4x8 meter track and field relay during the spring of 2019. She loved having the chance to experience states for track and also run with her team.
Advice to future generations: Always try your hardest. Don't be afraid to take a harder class, or try a sport you might think you won't like, or apply for a scholarship you don't think you will get, because the worst that can happen is the regret for a lost opportunity.
Parents' names: Jade and Holly Fertich