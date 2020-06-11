School: Boiling Springs
Future plans: Attend Loyola University of Maryland to study either pre law or psychology. I would like to continue my work with victims as either a counselor or a lawyer.
Accomplishments: Carlisle Exchange Club Youth of the Year Thomas Scholarship Winner West Shore Chapter Sports Hall of Fame Scholar Athlete E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award Lions Club Student of the Month The Sentinel Teen of the Week
Extracurriculars: Class President 9-12 Captain, Swimming and Diving Team Varsity Field Hockey Gold medalist, Mid Penn and District Diving All State Honors, Diving PIAA State Medalist, Diving Entertainment Chair, MiniTHON
Favorite quote: Going one more round when you don't think you can...that's what makes the difference in life. - Rocky Balboa
Favorite memory: Going to Diving States with my teammates (brothers) Jack and Jordan, Coach Houser and my diving family and all of us bringing back a medal.
Advice to future generations: Hang in there, go one more round. Show yourself you can do it!
Parents' names: Angela Bistline