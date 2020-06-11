School: Boiling Springs High School
Future plans: Garrett will be attending Virginia Tech to pursue an accelerated Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering. As part of the Honors College, he will be studying Artificial-Intelligence while furthering his Spanish speaking abilities.
Accomplishments: Garrett received a full-ride Stamps Scholarship to Virginia Tech. Also, he was the recipient of the Boiling Springs High School Science Department Award and was the Rotary Club Student of the Month. He was the President of the National Honor Society and President of the Math Honor Society as well as the Treasurer of the Student Council.
Extracurriculars: Garrett was a member of the Boiling Springs High School Swim Team for four years and was captain during his senior year. He also qualified and participated in both districts and states. Outside of school, he created and led a bilingual STEM Program for students in the Dominican Republic.
Favorite memory: Garrett's favorite memory is launching bottle rockets with students in the Dominican Republic as a part of his bilingual STEM Program.
Parents' names: Darren and Beverly Asper