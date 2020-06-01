School: Boiling Springs High School
Future plans: Zachary will be enlisting in the United States Air Force after graduation.
Extracurriculars: Football
Favorite quote: "Let me tell you something you already know the world ain't all sunshine and rainbows it's a very mean and nasty place and I don't care how tough you are, it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain't about how hard you hit, it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward, how much you can take and keep moving forward that's how winning is done." -Sylvester Stallone
Favorite memory: Almost every moment in the football locker room.
Advice to future generations: Live it up, it goes by a lot faster than it seems at the beginning. Don't just put your head down and grind to get to the destination, enjoy every bit of the journey.
Parents' names: Aaron & Sheena Akridge, and Jennifer and Jeremiah Turner