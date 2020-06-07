School: Big Spring High School
Future plans: Studying Art Education at Pennsylvania State University Park
Accomplishments: National Honor Society National Art Honor Society Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society Voted Superlative: Most School Spirit Big Spring High School Gold Art Club Scholarhip Award Honors
Extracurriculars: Big Spring HS Art Club Varsity Swimming/Diving (9-12) District Swimming - Junior/Senior years Powderpuff Football Lifeguard at Carlisle Community Pool
Favorite quote: “Everyone has a gift “ - Toru Sato
Favorite memory: Driving with one of my best friends, Katilyn to Indiana over Christmas break to surprise one of our Best friends (Melaina) who moved there during high school.
Advice to future generations: Be you! Love yourself first. Do not care what about other’s perspective of who they think you are, you know yourself best! You are amazing! Have fun, play and live...these are the years to enjoy your youth and be carefree.
Parents' names: Julie Wilson-Laverty and Nelson Laverty