Violent Mother's Day in Philadelphia kills 9, wounds others

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say a violent Mother’s Day weekend in Philadelphia that included severalmultiple shootings which claimed the lives of seven people and left more than two dozen others wounded.

Police said five people were shot in Olney in north Philadelphia shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old and a 23-year-old man who were found on a porch with multiple gunshot wounds were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other men were wounded. Police believe the shooting was retaliation for an earlier incident.

In another part of north Philadelphia three hours earlier, three victims were found in a car after shots were fired from another vehicle that pulled alongside. An 18-year-old man shot in the head died at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition and died early Sunday. Another man was wounded.

Shortly before midnight Sunday in Upper Kensington, a 26-year-old man standing in the doorway of a deli grocery was shot and killed by two males. A 33-year-old woman and 26-year-old woman who were in the store were hit by gunfire. Police believe the shooting was drug-related.