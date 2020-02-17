Vacancies to fill: Recapping PIAA's initial proposal for 12 weights in wrestling

The PIAA asked the National Federation of State High School Associations last May to either decrease the number of varsity high school wrestling weight classes from 14 to 12 or allow Pennsylvania to run a three-year pilot program with 12 weight classes.

In April, those proposals are expected to be voted on.

PIAA officials have taken the stance since May that they are concerned about the declining number of wrestlers nationwide and in the state, and how that decline impacts forfeit rates at various weight classes.

The current varsity weight class structure for wrestling includes 14 weights: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220 and 285.

The PIAA proposes two classes be cut and the weight classifications be changed to: 110, 118, 125, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 190, 215 and 285).

PIAA officials say forfeits are increasing more at the lightest weights, and they contend their proposal addresses that issue.

According to one of the NFHS's annual participation surveys, high school wrestling participation in the United States dropped five of the last seven years from 2010-11 to 2017-18. But these numbers weren't what the PIAA was worried about.