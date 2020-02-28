US schools start planning for possible spread of coronavirus

Schools across the United States are canceling trips abroad, preparing online lessons and even rethinking “perfect attendance” awards as they brace for the possibility that the new coronavirus could begin spreading in their communities.

Districts have been rushing to update emergency plans this week after federal officials warned that the virus, which started in China, is almost certain to begin spreading in the U.S. Many are preparing for possible school closures that could stretch weeks or longer, even as they work to tamp down panic among students, parents and teachers.

President Donald Trump has sought to minimize fears but told schools this week to plan for arrival of the COVID-19 virus “just in case.” Asked if there is any plan to close U.S. schools if the virus were to spread in the U.S., Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said “every option needs to be on the table.”

“There is a whole continuum of mitigation steps that one can do in the event of an epidemic, an outbreak or eventually if there were ever a pandemic situation,” Azar said at a Friday news conference. “We call these different forms of social distancing. It can be indicated under certain circumstances that it might make sense to close a school or schools or take other measures like that.”