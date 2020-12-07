Unusual year ends with Trinity's first state volleyball title

That was a unique moment. COVID-19 has broken so many things, but even in the rubble there were some reasons to smile. Hats off to the Streaks — I can't imagine what that week was like.

And I hate to bury the most joyous moment I covered this year, but chronologically it makes sense — Trinity girls volleyball's flawless, unbeaten state championship just a few weeks ago.

Amid all this chaos, we saw a local team crowned the best in the state, the only team that did so this year.

That was some great volleyball to watch, with a pair of teams trying to win their first gold medal on the state level. And as Trinity got within five points of the win, it dawned on me the only way it could end was with the senior leader, Gracie Britten, slamming home the game-winner.

That's, of course, how it ended. Sometimes sports play out as well in real life as they do in our minds.

A year from now, COVID-19 will still have a firm grasp on my most memorable stories of 2021, I'm sure. But it should be fading into the distance. I look forward to that day.