Unsolved Murder from Prohibition Era

I’ve always been a fan of TV crime shows. I enjoy doing research on old criminal cases. Half the books that I’ve written as an author are true crime in the context of Carlisle and Cumberland County history.

One story I profiled 10 years ago was an unsolved double homicide from the Prohibition era where a single bullet fired from an ambush killed Harry Ganster and his girlfriend Leah Ellenberger. Back then, I was new to doing historical research. I didn’t have as much access to online resources as I do now.

In January, I wanted to write a version of this story for The Sentinel. While on the hunt for fresh material, I came across newspaper articles that revealed that Ganster was not as innocent or as clean-cut as I once believed. Two years prior to the fatal shooting that took his life, Ganster was the subject of a criminal investigation amid claims he shot and wounded another youth; yet there was no mention of this past squabble in any of stories about the double homicide.

This begs the question: Were the police even aware of the prior run-in between Ganster and Sherwood Myers? Could Myers have been the killer? So, by delving deeper, I uncovered information that put the double homicide in a different light.

