Uncontested primaries could turn competitive in November election

Incumbent Democrat Keith Swartz will run unopposed in the primary and potentially in November for his East Ward seat on the Shippensburg Borough Council, while incumbent Democrat John Alosi could face Republican Michael Fague in November for his West Ward seat.

Only three Republicans are on the ballot for our open seats on the Shiremanstown Borough council, with John Getz and Lucielle Getz seeking re-election, and newcomer Bryan Homer Jr. joining the race.

The four Republican incumbents on the Wormleysburg Borough Council will run unopposed in the primary but will face at least two Democrats in the November election. Republicans Warren Stumpf, Thomas Martini, Stephen Hawbecker and Joe Deklinski, and Democrats Don Paul Shearer and Patricia McAtee are the only candidates on their respective ballots in May.

Township seats

Cooke Township’s board of supervisors race is the only one in the county with no candidates vying for positions, while other municipal boards are seeing one candidate for single open seats.