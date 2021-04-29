Uncontested primaries could turn competitive in November election

Though there are plenty of candidates vying for local seats on school and municipal boards this year, a number of races will remain uncontested in this year’s primary on May 18.
With Democratic and Republican ballots combining for a vote with November, that could also include writer-in and third-party candidates, however, the general election later this year could see some of these races turn competitive.
One county race that is contested in the primary is the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas judge seat. Kathy Silcox, the magisterial district judge representing Hampden and Silver Spring townships, and Michelle Sibert, first assistant district attorney for the county, have cross-filed for the race.
Row offices
Most of the Cumberland County row office races feature Republican incumbents running unopposed in the primary and potentially unopposed again in the November election.
Controller Al Whitcomb, Recorder of Deeds Tammy Shearer, Prothonotary Dale Sabadish, Clerk of Courts Denny Lebo and Coroner Charley Hall are all seeking re-election without opposition from any Republican or Democratic candidates on the ballot.
Register of Wills Lisa Grayson will run unopposed in the Republican primary, but Jeffrey Filler is on the Democratic ballot and will likely face her in November.
Cumberland County Sheriff Ronny Anderson is not running for re-election this year, but there is only one candidate on the primary ballot—Republican Jody Smith.
School boards
For this year’s primary races, school board seats are either contested or have the exact number of candidates running to fill available seats.
Republican incumbents are running unopposed in their party’s primary for each of the regional seats in Big Spring School District: John Wardle for Cooke and Penn townships, David Gutshall for Lower Mifflin Township (who is cross-filed on both ballots), Robert Over for Newville and Alexis Blasco-Hurley for Upper Mifflin Township. However, there are also two Democrats running for two of the seats, posing a challenge in November. Terry Myers is looking to unseat Wardle for the Cooke and Penn townships position, while Ursus Fedin is looking to take the Upper Mifflin seat from Blasco-Hurley.
Only one of the three races for regional seats on the Cumberland Valley School Board is uncontested, with one candidate on each ballot running for the Silver Spring Township seat. Incumbent Republican Brian Drapp and Democrat Evelyn Sosu will likely face each other in November after running unopposed on May 18.
For the Mechanicsburg School Board, only two candidates cross-filed for two open seats in Region 1. Incumbents Brian Sanker and Ryan Hartman are seeking re-election with no opposition in the primary.
The District C race is uncontested for Shippensburg School Board, with two candidates cross-filed for two open seats. Incumbents Dwayne Burt and Nathan Goates are seeking re-election.
The South Middleton School Board race is one of the few where none of the four incumbents (John Greenbaum, Denise MacIvor, Jon Still and Stacey Knavel) are seeking re-election. Only four newcomers are on the ballot for the four open seats: Eric Berry, Frederick Withum III, Shannon Snyder and Rodney Wagner. Withum cross-filed and will be on both ballots, but the other three candidates are only on the Republican ballot.
Mayors
Nearly all of the mayoral races, save for those in Carlisle and Shiremanstown, are uncontested in the primary, and most will be uncontested in the November election, especially if no write-in candidates come forth.
Many of those running for mayoral office this year are Republican incumbents. Camp Hill Mayor Mark Simpson, Mechanicsburg Mayor Jack Ritter, Mount Holly Springs Mayor Leroy Cork Shildt, Shippensburg Borough Mayor Kathy Coy and Wormleysburg Mayor George Preble are all running unopposed on the Republican ballot, with no Democratic candidates on the ballot in those races.
Republican Doug Morrow won’t see a challenger on his party ballot for his seat as New Cumberland Borough mayor, but Democratic challenger Joan Erney is on her party’s ballot.
Newville Mayor Randy Finkey and Lemoyne Mayor David Beasley are not seeking re-election, and only one candidate is on either ballot: Republican Michael Croutch for Newville mayor and Democrat Matthew Salkowski for Lemoyne mayor.
There are no mayoral candidates for Newburg mayor.
Borough councils
Most of the borough council races, except for Mechanicsburg’s borough council, are uncontested in the May primary.
In Camp Hill, only four Democrats have filed to run for four open seats: Emily Smith, Mercedes Evans, Jennifer Hoover and Michele Forbes. The candidates are all newcomers—incumbents Richard Guerin, Zachary Williard, Leigh Twiford and Carl Schultz are not seeking re-election. With no Republican candidates on the primary ballot, all four Democrats could make it to the Camp Hill Borough Council and become the only local government board comprised of all women.
Carlisle’s borough council race has only two open seats, with incumbent Democrat Brenda Landis seeking re-election and Democratic newcomer Safronia Perry looking to take the seat of Deb Fulham-Winston, who is not seeking re-election. There are no Republican candidates on the ballot.
In Lemoyne, two candidates on each of the Republican and Democratic ballots are running for four open seats on the borough council. Should no write-in or third-party candidate make it to the November ballot, the council seats could go to back to its incumbents: Republicans Suzanne Yenchko and Joseph Gargiulo and Democrats Gale Gallo and Gene Koontz, who was appointed in January 2020.
Three of the four incumbents on the Mount Holly Springs Borough Council are running for re-election: Republicans Cathy Neff, Sherry Boyles and Cynthia Goshorn. Katie Daniels will not seek re-election, and Republican Deborah Halpin-Brophy is looking to take that seat. Democrat Brian Robertson is the only candidate on his ballot, which will make the November election contested for the borough council.
Only Republican incumbent Robert Kline is seeking re-election for the New Cumberland Borough Council, which has four seats up for election. Fellow Republican and former New Cumberland Mayor DJ Landis is also on the ballot, and four Democratic challengers will make for a contested November election: Robert Hasemeier, Fred Miles, Linda Ries and Gennifer Richie.
With none of the incumbents running for Newburg’s borough council, there are two Republicans and one Democrat running for two open 4-year seats on the council: Republicans Barry Starliper and Francis Moore II and Democrat Monica Logan. There are also two open 2-year seats on the council, but Republican Kenneth Rife is the only candidate on either ballot in May.
Incumbent Republican Joey Diehl and Democrat Scott Penner are the only two candidates on their ballots for two open seats for the South Ward on Newville’s borough council, while Democratic newcomer Robert Darius is the only candidate on either ballot for a single open North Ward seat.
Incumbent Democrat Keith Swartz will run unopposed in the primary and potentially in November for his East Ward seat on the Shippensburg Borough Council, while incumbent Democrat John Alosi could face Republican Michael Fague in November for his West Ward seat.
Only three Republicans are on the ballot for our open seats on the Shiremanstown Borough council, with John Getz and Lucielle Getz seeking re-election, and newcomer Bryan Homer Jr. joining the race.
The four Republican incumbents on the Wormleysburg Borough Council will run unopposed in the primary but will face at least two Democrats in the November election. Republicans Warren Stumpf, Thomas Martini, Stephen Hawbecker and Joe Deklinski, and Democrats Don Paul Shearer and Patricia McAtee are the only candidates on their respective ballots in May.
Township seats
Cooke Township’s board of supervisors race is the only one in the county with no candidates vying for positions, while other municipal boards are seeing one candidate for single open seats.
Republican Rob Kole is the only one on the ballot for Dickinson Township supervisor, incumbent Republican James Heishman is the only candidate on either ballot for Lower Mifflin Township supervisor, incumbent Republican Don Geistwhite is the sole candidate for Middlesex Township supervisor, Republican newcomer Philip Paetzold is the only candidate for Monroe Township supervisor, incumbent Republican Ralph Fisher is the only North Newton Township supervisor candidate, incumbent Republican Ken Sheaffer is the only Penn Township supervisor candidate, newcomer Republican John Knutelsky is the only candidate seeking a Shippensburg Township supervisor seat, incumbent Republicans Duff Manweiler and Bryan Gembusia are the only candidates for their seats for South Middleton Township, incumbent Republican David Durff is the only South Newton Township supervisor candidate, and Republican newcomer Donnie Farlling is the only Upper Frankford Township candidate.
Republican incumbent Talon Landreth is unopposed in the primary for Southampton Township supervisor, but he will likely face Democrat Carolyn Forbes in the November election.
Only three Republicans are running for three open seats on the Hampden Township Board of Commissioners: incumbents John Gaspich Jr. and Nate Silcox, along with Sherri Chippo, who was appointed to fill Ken Fetrow’s seat after he died unexpectedly this year.
On the Lower Allen Township Board of Commissioners, only Republican Dean Villone is seeking re-election. With two seats up for grabs, there are two Republican candidates (Villone and Josh Nagy) and two Democrats (Joseph Swartz and John Freidhoff) on the primary ballots and will likely face off in November.
Tax collector
In addition to school and municipal boards, there are also candidates for tax collector, as well as for auditors and constables in each municipality.
Democrat Amy Baron is the only candidate on either ballot for the Camp Hill tax collector, looking to take the place of Diane Neiper. Also in Camp Hill, incumbent constable John Levenda is unopposed in his effort to keep his seat.
In Carlisle, Democratic mayoral candidate Gerald Johnson is the only one running for constable, while incumbent constable Kevin Preston is unopposed in his race in Cooke Township.
In Dickinson Township, incumbent tax collector Democrat Carolyn McQuillen is the only candidate for her position, while Republican Kurt Houpt is the only candidate running for constable.
Incumbent East Pennsboro constable Jeffrey O’Donnell is the only candidate for his position.
Incumbent Hampden tax collector Alexandria Huber is the only candidate on the ballot for her position, while the township constable race will be contested on the Republican ballot between incumbent George Edmondson and challenger Brock Warner.
In Hopewell Township, incumbent Republican Harry Killian is the only one running for tax collector, and likewise in Lemoyne, the only candidates on the ballot for tax collector and constable are incumbents—Republican Emily Border for tax collector and Republican James Fair for constable.
Lower Allen’s tax collector, Bonnie Miller, is looking to retain her position unopposed in the primary, as are Lower Frankford incumbents—tax collector Pamela Burkholder and constable William Watson.
In Lower Mifflin Township, Republican Monica Miller was appointed to her position and is looking to retain it in the primary, while incumbent constable Marlin Negley is also looking to keep his position.
Newcomer Republican Erin Havens is the only candidate for tax collector in Middlesex Township, while incumbent Republicans Julia Weller, Barbara Boise and Robin Gasperetti are looking to keep their tax collector positions in Monroe Township, Mount Holly Springs and New Cumberland, respectively. Republican constable Thomas Dacheaux is also looking to keep his spot in New Cumberland.
Other tax collector incumbents running unopposed this year are Jerry Spangler in Newville, Barbara Matter in North Middleton Township, Darlene Pittman in North Newton Township, Debra Dyarman in Penn Township, Barry Negley in Shippensburg Township, Debra Basehore Wiest in Silver Spring Township, Jennifer Varner in South Middleton Township and Roxanne Grandon in Wormleysburg.
Republican Lori Marshall is running unopposed, looking to take Deborah Piper’s spot as tax collector in West Pennsboro Township. Republican John Lehman is looking to fill a vacant constable position in the township.
The Southampton Township tax collector race is contested in the primary between Republicans Dana Bill Halter and Kelli Bowermaster, and it will likely be contested again in November with Democrat Maryann Shirk also on her party’s ballot.
Upper Mifflin Township’s tax collector race won’t be contested in the primary but may be contested in November if Republican Rhonda North and incumbent Democrat Frances Oiler secure their parties’ nominations.
There are no tax collector candidates in Cooke Township, East Pennsboro Township, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg Borough, Shiremanstown, South Newton Township, Upper Allen Township, Upper Frankford Township,
