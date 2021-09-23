Tyger
Approx DOB: June 2017 Tyger and his sister, Lilly, were found abandoned under a deck in a dirty feral colony... View on PetFinder
Three have opened in recent weeks and one is set to open Friday at 11 a.m. when Bryan and Latoya Landers open the B&L Caribbean Café at 10 W. Pomfret St.
"In terms of treatment in the Juvenile Court system, we are satisfied that, for Jacob Mowery, it would be too little and too late," Judge Kevin Hess wrote in his opinion.
Two Carlisle school district administrators will receive major salary hikes due to revised job titles and duties
Carlisle Area School Board Thursday approved substantial salary hikes for top administrators Eric Sands and Michael Gogoj.
In a court affidavit, Detective Jeffrey Franks wrote that an informant at Claremont told police that they had witnessed Leslie and Wettrich abusing residents and recording it on their cellphones.
The past two weeks have seen an outpouring of requests from people wishing to speak at Monday's meeting, according to an advisory posted on the district website over the weekend.
Former Cumberland Valley, Bishop McDevitt and Trinity football coach Tim Rimpfel died Tuesday at age 73.
Check out coverage of Cumberland Valley's win over Carlisle, Mechanicsburg's shootout win over Boiling Springs and final scores from across the area.
South Middleton School Board members voted 6-2 Monday to approve the curriculum of a social justice literature course at Boiling Springs High School.
Plans available online for PennDOT project for Spring Road and Calvary Road intersection in North Middleton Township
PennDOT says the purpose of this project is for the widening and reconstruction the Route 34 and Cavalry Road intersection to accommodate a dedicated Route 34 southbound left turn lane.
Six counties in the Southcentral Pennsylvania region, four of which are in the Midstate, reported at least one new death linked to COVID-19 over the weekend.